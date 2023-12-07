Bawumia can’t be stampeded into choosing a particular running mate – Deputy Majority Whip

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu

Deputy Majority Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has disclosed that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be stampeded into choosing a particular running mate.

He told MyNewsGh.com in an exclusive interview after the National Council meeting on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, that the Vice President is a very meticulous person and will come up with his preferred choice when the time is up.



“You cannot stampede the leader of the party into choosing someone else. Very meticulous as he is, I am sure the party and Ghanaians will be happy with the person he chooses as running mate when eventually he makes it public. Let no one be deceived the Vice President is a pushover and will just choose anyone without recourse to the repercussions at the 2024 polls”, he said.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon Constituency was reacting to claims that certain names had been tabled for consideration as potential running mates.

He disclosed that what is important at the moment is for the party to close its ranks and ensure that it becomes a formidable force to reckon with ahead of the 2024 elections.



“We have parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs to conduct in January. I think that for now is more important because we need to move in unison after the polls so as to face and defeat our opponents. The issue of who becomes running mate should remain with the flagbearer and I am sure he will do justice to it. The seeming lobbying and social media campaign will not force Bawumia to choose a particular candidate. He is never a pushover,” he stated.