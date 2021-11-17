Bawumia can’t join Ofori-Atta to present 2022 budget – Oppong Nkrumah

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that for the first time, the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will not join the Finance Minister as he presents the 2022 budget statement in Parliament today.

According to him, the head of the economic management committee of Ghana is currently acting as the President and it will be out of place for him to join the Finance Minister in the chamber like he always does.



Making this known in a series of tweets as the country prepares for the Finance Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said “And No, while acting as President of the Republic, VP @MBawumia cannot join the finance minister to the chamber today. It will be out of place”.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah indicated that this budget is for young Ghanaians looking for support to fuel their business ideas.



“Today is expected to be a good day for young Ghanaians looking for support to fuel their business ideas.”

He added, “Local industry can expect measures that will make their products more competitive while dealers benefit from same measures to source the same products locally”.



Meanwhile, Economic Analysts have indicated that the country and its citizens should not expect freebies from the government this time around because the country is broke and is unable to borrow.



Joe Jackson who works with Dalex Finance indicates that markets are now reluctant to lend to Ghana on the basis of the dire economic situation the country finds itself in, the 2022 budget must focus on increasing investor confidence and impressing upon lenders that Ghana is doing its best to stabilize the economy.



“Ghana is broke! Don’t expect freebies in the 2022 budget. Don’t expect lower taxes, in fact, taxes will go up. Don’t expect roads, hospitals, etc… there is no cash,”The Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson said in a tweet.