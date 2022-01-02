Bawumia cannot lead NPP to victory – Wa Central MP

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, potential candidate for NPP in 2024 election

Bawumia is part of this current failed leadership – Rashid Pelpuo

Every Ghanaian now know that the NPP government has failed – Rashid Pelpuo



Mahama lead administration won’t be trial-and-error like this current govt – MP



Wa Central’s MP, Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has said the current Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, can not lead NPP to victory in the 2024 election.



This, he said, was because he (Bawumia) is part of the leadership that has proved to be a failure, incompetence and lack of foresight.



“Ghanaians now know that the NPP has failed and that they should mark time and come back again with another candidate in future not with the current leadership, not with Bawumia.

“If you go to any community, call any young man and ask him whether the NPP (New Patriotic Party) government has done well or not, they would say they better go,” he said.



The MP made these comments in an interview with Joy News and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Rashid Pelpuo added that before Bawumia became vice president, he said there was no need for Ghana to borrow because it had enough resources.



“They thought that by going to borrow so much they could do so much. They borrowed that much and did very little with it. So, we do not know what they were going to do now with the few years they have in power,” he added.



According to the MP, the NDC (National Democratic Congress) is 100 percent ready to take the leadership of the county with ex-President John Dramani Mahama as its leader.

He said the next government should it be led by John Mahama will not be a trial-and-error kind of experience, like the Nana Addo – Bawumia led administration.



“We have had him (John Mahama) before; we have had the experience before. It is not going to be a trial-and-error kind of experience,” he said.



He added that the NDC has done it before and still has the men and very good policies to do it again



“We would be able to perform the function much more effectively,” he said.