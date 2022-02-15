Bawumia come for your stone - Ghanaians laud Veep as traveler confirms using Ghana Card as e-passport from London

Ghana last week signed up the Ghana Card into ICAO'S Public Key Directory

Scores of Ghanaians have lauded the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his relentless pursuit of digital transformation in the country, with the latest feat being the upgrade of the Ghana Card to an international travel identity card, otherwise known as e-passport.

Ghana last week signed up the Ghana Card into ICAO'S Public Key Directory at a ceremony at ICAO's headquarters in Montreal, Canada, to pave the way for the Ghana Card to be globally recognised as an e-passport for Ghanaians, especially those travelling home for now.



In the wake of discussions on the Ghana Card as an e-passport and the advantages and convenience, it will bring to Ghanaians, a Ghanaian resident in London, Martin Heward Mills, confirmed on his Facebook page on Sunday night that he actually boarded a flight from London to Accra using his Ghana Card without his passport.



This post by Martin Heward Mills, shared by some media houses and many others, attracted positive comments and praises for the Dr. Bawumia for his efforts in pushing the e-passport dream.



In a proverbial Ghanaian parlance, a number of social media users asked Bawumia to "come for his stone" because of the manner some people doubted him when he announced in November last year that the Ghana Card would become an e-passport early this year.



Indeed some Ghanaians who commented admitted that they initially did not believe the Ghana Card could actually become an e-passport, but the Key Ceremony at ICAO's headquarters in Montreal, and the confirmation by Martin Heward-Mills, has changed their stance.

Many questioned why such a laudable initiative for the country is being vehemently opposed and discredited by the NDC.



Interestingly, some, who still harboured scepticism and confusion about the Ghana Card as an e-passport, were educated by other users on social media by its uses and limitations.







Meanwhile, the Ghana Airports Company Limited has notified all airlines to allow holders of the Ghana Card to board flights to Ghana without their passports from March 1, 2022.



The notification by the Ghana Airports Company Limited is another giant step towards the full implementation of the Ghana Card as an e-passport, which will, for now, allow holders to use it to travel within West Africa, and also be able to board flights back to Ghana from about 44,000 airports around the world.

