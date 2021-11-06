Bawumia commiserates with family of late regional Imam in Bolga

Dr Bawumia's delegation joined the family and Imams to pray for the departed Imam

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the family of the late Upper East Regional Imam, Alhaji Yusif Adam, to commiserate with them, following the passing of the Imam on Thursday.

The Vice President also commiserated with the Muslim community in Bolga, and the Upper East Region in general for the loss of the Regional Imam.



Muslim community leaders in Bolga, including tribal chiefs, joined the family of the Imam to welcome Dr Bawumia and his entourage.



The Vice President's delegation included the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu, MCE for Bolga Rex Asanga, among others.

As part of the visit, Dr Bawumia's delegation joined the family and Imams to pray for the departed Imam.



The Deputy Regional Imam, Mallam Tahiru Bolga, on behalf of the family and Muslim community, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his warm gesture to the family and the Upper East Muslim community during their time of mourning.



The funeral for the Imam has been slated for the 12th of December, 2021.