Bawumia congratulates Agyinasare on his elevation to Archbishop

Vice-President, Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the co-founder of the Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare on his elevation to Archbishop.

“Congratulations to Bishop Charles Agyinasare on your elevation to the status of Archbishop of The Perez Chapel International,” Vice-President Bawumia stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 5 April 2022.



The Vice-President also added: “We thank God for your life and how He has used you to transform the lives of many.”



The Perez Chapel International co-founder was elevated from a Bishop to Archbishop by the authority of the Episcopalian Council of Perez Chapel International and the leadership of the Global Charismatic Ministers Network at a ceremony in Accra on Saturday, 2 April 2022.

The elevation ceremony of the former Presiding Bishop took place at his branch, Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, a little more than a week after he celebrated his 60th birthday on 22 March 2022.



Bishop Kyle Searcy, the Presiding Bishop of Fresh Anointing House of Worship and an International Director of the Global Charismatic Ministers Network, led the consecration service in the presence of Bishop Joseph Imakando, Zambia; Bishop Gordon Kisseih, Ghana; Bishop Gideon Titi Ofei, Ghana; Bishop Fred Adetunji, USA; Bishop Yaw Adu, Ghana; and Bishop Ohene Benjamin Aboagye – who replaces Archbishop Agyinasare as Presiding Bishop.