Bawumia defeating Mahama in 2024 is an easier job – Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Dr Bawumia and Mahama are tipped to win the flagbearer race of their respective parties

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Dr Mustapha Hamid has argued that it will be very easy for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to beat John Mahama in the 2024 Presidential Election given their credentials and the policy positions they have both espoused so far.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show last Thursday, Dr Hamid while declaring his support for Dr Bawumia’s bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) argued Dr Bawumia is in pole position to beat John Mahama, the presumptive flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Well, I back Dr Bawumia. He’s going to win the NPP primaries. There is absolutely no doubt about it. Oh yeah! It’s done. I am sure the others [ aspirants to the flagbearer position] know. But it’s a competition so it’s okay for them to show up…So inside the NPP, he is going to win. Then when it comes to the national [ level], that is an even easier job. Have you heard John Mahama articulate any serious policy position? I don’t know; I haven’t heard. He has absolutely nothing to his name.

I want to sound very respectful. But with the greatest of respects, John Mahama is quite empty. And where we are as a country, we don’t need that hollowness, that shallowness. We need depth. We need deep thinking. We need someone who knows the craft of Government to be able to fashion out the kinds of programmes that will transform this country. And those are the programmes that under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and with the support of Dr. Bawumia, the NPP has put all the way for the transformation of this country…We are going to make sure that by the time we go into the elections in 2024, Ghanaians have absolutely no doubt in their minds that Bawumia is the choice,” he expatiated.



Campaigns for the 2024 Presidential Election have started in earnest even though Ghana’s dominant parties – the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are yet to select their flagbearers. John Mahama is predictably the NDC’s candidate for the election while it is still anybody’s game for the NPP even though Dr Bawumia is amassing massive support from party grassroots and high-ranking officers.