Bawumia did not bring COVID-19 - Egyapa Mercer 'replies' Ken over ‘strategist’ comment

Kennedy Agyapong and VP Mahamudu Bawumia

The Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has jumped to defend the legacy of Dr. Bawumia after seeming attacks by Kennedy Agyapong.

He noted that Dr. Bawumia must not only be judged based on recent happenings in the economy.



Egyapa-Mercer said, “If you are measuring him you need to start from 2017 and 2018 to date.”



He stated that the Vice President had no hand in global economic factors that led to the crash of the economy.



“Dr Bawumia was superintending over an economy that was growing 7 percent on average in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and so in 2020 what happened?



“They recognize the issues that have taken us to where we are that are not attributed to Bawumia, that is not to say that he is reneging on his duties. He did not bring covid and if you think covid did not have an impact on the economy, that is your beef. He stands tall and he is the one to help us break the 8,” the Deputy Energy Minister said.

Dr. Bawumia is in the NPP flagbearership race with Kennedy Agyapong and 8 others.



In a recent campaign tour, Kennedy Agyapong slammed the government for not being “strategic” with its policies.



“We will have troubles if we don’t do a clean campaign because I will reply to every claim made against me. You call yourself a strategist but when we were taking over power the Dollar was 4 Cedis, today One Dollar is Twelve Cedis and yet you call yourself a strategist.



“In March 2022 I had 40 million Dollars in Cedi equivalent, in August 2022 the value of the 40 million dollars had dropped to 16 million,” he said.



