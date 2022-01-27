Bawumia discusses coronavirus, vaccines and Africa’s security with U.S Sec of State

Bawumia and Blinken

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, 26th January 2022I met with the U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Assistant Secretary of State, Molly Phee at the U.S State Department in Washington DC.

Discussions were centered on the security situation in West Africa, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr. Bawumia Mr. Blinken and Molly Phee agreed on the need to place much premium on COVID-19 vaccine supply, vaccine manufacturing capabilities, how to adapt and prepare for the next wave or pandemic.



Earlier, Dr. Bawumia had met the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 8953rd Security Council Meeting in New York.

Their deliberations covered vaccine manufacturing capabilities for Africa, violent conflicts, Ghana’s role in ensuring regional stability, as well as, how Ghana’s digitalization agenda fits into the UN’s global digital compact.



Dr. Bawumia is out of the country for the UN Security Council meeting in New York.