Bawumia 'dishes out' Eid message Muslims

Vice president, Dr. Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with his wife, Samira Bawumia

Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Muslims across the to continue to live selflessly and generously as they did during the 30 days of fasting as part of the holy month of Ramadan.



The vice president, in his Eid al-Fitr (Salah) message, urged Muslims in Ghana to also continue the spirit of prayer and to particularly pray for the development of the country.



“On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr, my family and I congratulate fellow Muslims in Ghana and across the world for the successful completion of another period of devotion and sacrifice in the holy month of Ramadan.

“As we rejoice with our families and loved ones, let us remain thankful for his mercies and grace and continue to pray for our family, loved ones and our dear country. Let us continue to uphold our beautiful spirit of selflessness, generosity and compassion we showed towards humanity during the month of Ramadan,” he said.



Dr. Bawumia also urged Muslims to be grateful to God for the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.



He added that due to the drastic reduction in the number of cases for the first time in two years Muslims in Ghana will be celebrating Eid without the COVID-19 restrictions.



Watch Bawumia’s Eid al-Fitr message below:



