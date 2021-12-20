Bawumia does not have advantage over other aspirants - Obiri Boahen

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says it is not true that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has an advantage over other Presidential aspirants seeking to lead the NPP.

His comments come after the Vice President was hailed by most of the delegates that attended the party’s Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi



The Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday stole the show at the Heroes’ Park in Kumasi as the NPP held its annual national delegates’ conference.



The popularity and charisma of Bawumia within the rank and file of the NPP came to the fore as his presence was announced – a spectacle political watchers say sends a strong signal about his popularity and the upcoming NPP flagbearership contest.



Bawumia was accompanied by all Members of Parliament of the host region, the Ashanti Region.



Flanked by his wife Samira, the Ashanti parliamentarians followed him to the dais as he exchanged pleasantries with the fellow party faithful.



It is reported that some of the delegates chanted that they want Bawumia to succeed President Akufo-Addo when he is done with his 8-year-term.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Trade and Industries Alan Kyerematen, who is also interested in becoming the next flagbearer of the NPP came three hours later.



This got a section of the public saying that Bawumia has been painted nicer than the others who may want to aspire for the position.



But speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Co-Host Dufie Asare Adjepong, Nana Obiri Boahen explained that Dr Bawumia does not have the upper hand in the contest as being suggested.



“To say they have painted Bawumia nicely over the others is not fair. it is not fair to Bawumia and it is not fair to the other aspirants. National officers urged all not to come along with posters and so most of those who had posters on their vehicles and others took them off,” he said.



He continued that, "Remember, Dr Bawumia did not just go there as an NPP Member, he went there as an NPP, and at the same time, he is a member of the Annual Delegates Conference by virtue of the fact that NPP is in power and he is the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.”