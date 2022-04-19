0
Bawumia donates GH¢60,000 to families of Zacholi killings

Bawumia 1 E1642510638942 610x400 Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nine persons killed in an attack at Zacholi, a suburb of Yendi

Zacholi killers will be brought to book, Regional Minister

Government supports Zacholi victims

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has contributed an amount of GH¢60,000 to the families of victims who suffered in the recent Zacholi attack in the Northern Region.

He made this donation during his visit to the community to support the cost of the funerals and the medical bills of the bereaved families and victims of the attack, citinewsroom.com reports.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, nine persons were reportedly killed in an attack at Zacholi, a suburb of Yendi in the Northern Region.

Four others were also injured in the attack with some homes burnt, while several properties were destroyed.

The development, some community members, say is a reprisal attack from a robbery incident that happened earlier that day, in which two people were killed at Zagbang on the Yendi Zabzugu road.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Minister, Saani Alhassan Sayibu, has reassured the Fulani community at Zacholi that they will get justice, promising that perpetrators will be brought to book.

“This incident cannot go unpunished, but we can only punish crime when we are able to identify the perpetrators. Much as we need the law to work, we need the cooperation of the local community here. I know that, at this development, people are terrified.

"We will give them some time, and after they’ve recovered, they should be able to talk to us…. I appeal to the Fulani community to exercise restraint. The law may grind slowly, but it will catch up with all the perpetrators,” he assured.

