Bawumia failed to get 70% after the machinations, sharing of money and freebies – NDC MP

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has mocked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the percentage he obtained at the New Patriotic Party’s superdelegates convention.

He is surprised as to why the country’s second gentleman did not receive 70% of the vote at the conference.



Dr. Bawumia received 629 votes, accounting for 68.15% of the vote.



Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30%, and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen came in third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.



In response to the outcome, the lawmaker questioned why Dr. Bawumia could not obtain 70% of the votes despite the manipulations and vote-buying methods.

He asked why he couldn’t reach the 70% mark after the Vice President offered freebies to delegates.



He tweeted that the second gentleman’s campaign staff said that he would secure more than 70% of the vote, but the results of the procedure exposed their lies.



“So with all the money, freebies and machinations, the Lying One, the establishment candidate, couldn’t even garner 69% mpo. Hon. Kyei, Annor and Co were all over the place saying he would get kominini?”