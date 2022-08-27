Bawumia has a vision for Ghana but he did not get the chance to implement it – Pastor Love

The founder of Grace Chapel International, Pastor Love Hammond, has said that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia had policies and programmes that would have brought improvement in the lives of Ghanaians but he did not get to implement them.

According to him, God revealed to him that the vice president has a vision that would have transformed Ghana, but he has been sidelined because he has no power in the government.



He reiterated that Ghanaians will not be suffering as they are should Bawumia have more influence in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



“What God has revealed to me concerning Ghana includes a revelation on the NPP. Our Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has a vision for Ghana, but he did not get a chance to implement the vision because he is not the main boss. He (Bawumia) didn’t get the chance to implement his policies, which would have led to improvement in the lives of Ghanaians.



“This is what God has revealed to me. If Bawumia had the chance to implement his vision, things would not have been this bad. Bawumia is the only person out of all the people who are contesting for the NPP flagbearer race who can bring development to Ghana. If any of the other people become president, things will get worse in the country,” he said in Twi in an interview with Omanghnews, monitored by GhanaWeb.



He clarified that he is not saying that Bawumia is going to win the next elections, but that the vice president is the only person in the NPP who can bring some development to the country in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the fate of the NPP has already been predetermined and they will lose the next election no matter the strings they pull.



