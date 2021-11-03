Bawumia has abandoned his work to take over the role of communications minister – Felix Kwakye

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Former Deputy Information Minister

Former Deputy Communications Minister under the Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said that Vice President Bawumia speaking on digitization in Ghana is below his standard as a Veep.

Felix reasoned that the Vice President was too ashamed of how the economy has been badly managed under his watch and as such he had to speak on digitization to cover up for his government’s failure.



“As the head of Ghana’s economic management team, he has not been able to give accountability on Ghana’s economy because it is the worst economy in the 28 years of the 4th republic. He has abandoned his job and he is rather doing the work of the communication minister,” he told Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



The politician added that as a former communication minister, he can state on authority that the digital achievements listed by the Vice President Bawumia is nothing unique or extraordinary. “There is nothing special about digitization. it is the utilization of Information and Communication Technologies to address issues.”



According to him, Vice President Bawumia is only highlighting digital achievements as a diversionary tactic for Ghanaians to forget about the failed promises of this government.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday evening delivered a public lecture on the Digitalization of the Ghanaian economy.



The lecture, which took place at the Ashesi University with a number of international financial and tech institutions in attendance, witnessed a narration from Dr. Bawumia, on how he has been spearheading Ghana’s digitalization drive.



He said that Ghana is globally renowned, as a digitalization pacesetter on the African continent, and explained how Ghana has achieved many global firsts in many innovations through digitization.