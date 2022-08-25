Bawumia has an office 'totally redundant' – KKD

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, alias KKD has asserted that the country does not need an office for a Vice President.

According to him, the vice president does not add anything to governance as he suggests that they have no primary role.



To this end, he stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s office is 'totally redundant'.



“There will come a time when we will not even need a vice president because really what exactly does a Vice President do? There may come a time [that we don’t need that role]. It is totally redundant. I said so. He [Bawumia] has an office which is totally redundant. Even in America, what does the Vice president do? Even in the UK, what is a Vice Prime Minister? What is that?,” KKD quizzed in an interview with Accra-based Joy News on August 24.



There have been calls for a lean government in recent times owing to the country’s challenging financial times and its population.



People who have put forth such arguments have cited European countries that have a relatively low number of government officials but arguably deliver economic prosperity for their citizens.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo’s government has also been widely criticized for the record-high number of ministers he has appointed.



