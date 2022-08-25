11
Menu
News

Bawumia has an office 'totally redundant' – KKD

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia121212121212212121212 Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, alias KKD has asserted that the country does not need an office for a Vice President.

According to him, the vice president does not add anything to governance as he suggests that they have no primary role.

To this end, he stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s office is 'totally redundant'.

“There will come a time when we will not even need a vice president because really what exactly does a Vice President do? There may come a time [that we don’t need that role]. It is totally redundant. I said so. He [Bawumia] has an office which is totally redundant. Even in America, what does the Vice president do? Even in the UK, what is a Vice Prime Minister? What is that?,” KKD quizzed in an interview with Accra-based Joy News on August 24.

There have been calls for a lean government in recent times owing to the country’s challenging financial times and its population.

People who have put forth such arguments have cited European countries that have a relatively low number of government officials but arguably deliver economic prosperity for their citizens.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo’s government has also been widely criticized for the record-high number of ministers he has appointed.

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:



DS/PEN

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Related Articles: