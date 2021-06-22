Bawumia has been of great help to my government- Akufo-Addo

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has contributed immensely to his government.

Speaking in Walewale during his tour of the North East Region on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo described Dr Bawumia as a "first-class assistant" and told the people of North East Region how their son has been of great help to him and his government.



"I want to end by saying a big thank you to the people of the North East, especially to the people of Walewale. You have given me a first-class assistant in the form of the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia," President Akufo-Addo said.



"He has been of great help to me, in my government."

President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia have formed a strong political partnership since 2008 when Nana Akufo-Addofirst named Dr Bawumia as his running mate.



They have since partnered three more times in general elections and the president, as well as other key NPP stalwarts, have often commended Dr Bawumia for his commitment and hard work.