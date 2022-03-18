Bawumia has gone into comatose – Jinapor mocks Veep over economic crisis

John Abdulai Jinapor, Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament

The Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor, has called out Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to demonstrate leadership in the throes of the current economic crisis in the country.

He said this is the time that the incumbent government must show that it cares for the people.



Unfortunately, he pointed out, the Economic Management Team (EMT) led by Dr Bawumia has failed woefully.



“The Economic Management team under Dr Bawumia has failed woefully,” he said on Friday, March 18 while addressing journalists in Parliament.



“Indeed, they have run out of ideas. The Vice President has gone into comatose, he is nowhere to be found.



“This is the time he has to demonstrate leadership. This is the time government must show that it cares for the people.



“All we hear government doing is whining and whining and whining.”

Mr Jianpor, who was the Deputy Minister for Power in the Mahama administration, listed a number of interventions introduced under the previous administration to cushion Ghanaians.



“Ladies and gentlemen, our checks indicated that the Energy Sector Levy Act has accrued over GH¢18 billion since its inception.



“Our checks have further revealed that only GH¢15 billion have been spent and yet the balance of GH¢3 billion cannot be accounted for.”



Watch Mr Jinapor below:



