Bawumia has love for the church and young people — Christian Council scribe

The Bawumias have often honoured invitations to join Christian worship

Source: GNA

The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Reverend Dr Cyril G. K. Fayose, has commended Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his cordial relations with believers in other religions despite being a staunch Muslim.

"I sometimes get confused when attempting to place the Vice President in a religious bracket due to his appreciation, acceptance and relationship with all, especially the Christian community," he said.



“Sometimes I get confused, whether he is a Christian or a Muslim, but whatever the case may be, he is a friend of the Church".



"And when we invited him to this programme he readily said ‘Yes.’ That shows his love for the Church as well, and for young people.”



The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, made these remarks during the opening ceremony of the Ghana Youth Congress, jointly organised by the Council and All Africa Conference of Churches at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region.



The four-day conference was on the theme: "Ghana, My Home, My Future," which brought together more than 900 youth across the country to inspire them to believe in their capabilities and inculcate in them the spirit of patriotism and nationalism.



Explaining why the Council chose Dr Bawumia as the Guest of Honour, Rev Fayose said the Vice President’s life and beliefs were well-suited for the Congress, which aimed at engaging Africa’s youth and Ghanaian youth in particular, is to build up the moral character, explore the opportunities that exist on the continent, and help disabuse their minds about the supposed greener pastures leading to illegal migration and avoidable deaths.

“He is a father of many. It means he takes care of many people, whether young or old. He is one person who believes in Ghana and believes that Ghana can make it. He believes that Ghana can be our future,” he said.



Vice President Bawumia, on his part, urged the youth to develop a "Can-do Attitude" and take advantage of the many opportunities for training and skills development to position themselves for the possibilities that existed in the fourth industrial revolution.



“To the youths that are here today and all Ghanaian youths, I would encourage you to be open-minded to see the numerous opportunities in this era of globalisation in a digitised environment. Only diligent and hardworking youth would be rewarded in this new global economy,” he said.



“Remember, the Sky is no longer your limit, it is now your starting point.”



GNA