Bawumia has no business being VP if Ken Agyapong’s claims are true - NPP communicator

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Solomon Owusu, has bemoaned the failure of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to come out and deny the allegations being made against him by Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, the silence of the vice president means that there could be some truth to the claims of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



Solomon Owusu, who made these remarks in an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that if the claims of the MP are true then Dr Bawumia should have resigned as vice president long ago.



“Why is the vice president quiet? The statement Ken Agyapong made was very serious. If you are the head of the Economic Management Team and things are being pushed on you then you have no business being a vice president.



“So, I don’t want to believe that they (Ken Agyapong’s allegations) are true. If he does not respond to this issue, it will give people the perception that what Ken said is the truth.



“If you are the head of the Economic Management Team and your decisions are disregarded, the honourable thing is to resign,” he said in Twi.



The Assin Central MP, in a viral audio, claimed that Dr Bawumia has allowed himself to be bullied by finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

“If you are a Vice President, how do you stay there for Finance Minister to bully you? If I am a vice president, how can a finance minister bully me? And now you come back and say you have not been given the opportunity.



“What else do you want us to give you to prove that you are effective?” the outspoken lawmaker who is aspiring to lead the governing New Patriotic Party is heard saying.



Watch the interview below:







IB/BOG