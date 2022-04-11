24
Menu
News

Bawumia has proven he can lead Ghana after Akufo-Addo – Ken Ofori Atta

Ken Ofori Atta And Veep Bawumia?resize=700%2C467&ssl=1 Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has said that the Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is the type of person who can lead if Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leaves.

The Finance Minister made this known when he spoke Accra-based Metro TV on the sidelines of the TESCON Forum held at the Millennium City where the Vice President made a presentation on the state of the economy.

Ken ofori Atta said the Vice President’s presentation lays out what the NPP government has done and the capacity to take the country to the transformation level.

“I think it lays out very distinctly what we have done as a party and the capacity to take us to the transformation level that we are talking about. Clearly for me, also makes it very evident to Ghanaians that we have the type of person who can lead after Nana Akufo-Addo leaves and that is reassuring,” he told Metro TV on the sidelines of the event Thursday.

The Vice President Bawumia during his presentation acknowledged that times are hard in Ghana but was reassuring that work is being done to assuage the plight of the people of Ghana.

He argued that the economy is currently struggling as a result of some global crisis and that it there is the need for the people of Ghana to support the government deliver a better life.

Comparatively, he said the NPP government had done very well in managing the economy but added that they will do more.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
Late Evangelist Morgan was detained at Osu Castle under Rawlings government - Kumchacha
Ken Agyapong cites 2010 documents exposing Ablakwa’s private jet trips as Deputy Minister
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died
Related Articles: