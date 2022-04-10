8
Bawumia has proven he can lead Ghana after Akufo-Addo – Ken Ofori-Atta

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has said that the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is the type of person who can lead if Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leaves.

The Finance Minister made this known when he spoke to Accra-based Metro TV on the sidelines of the TESCON Forum held at the Millennium City where the Vice President made a presentation on the state of the economy.

Ken ofori-Atta said the Vice President’s presentation lays out what the NPP government has done and the capacity to take the country to the transformation level.

“I think it lays out very distinctly what we have done as a party and the capacity to take us to the transformation level that we are talking about. Clearly for me, also makes it very evident to Ghanaians that we have the type of person who can lead after Nana Akufo-Addo leaves and that is reassuring,” he told Metro TV on the sidelines of the event Thursday.

Vice President Bawumia during his presentation acknowledged that times are hard in Ghana but was reassuring that work is being done to assuage the plight of the people of Ghana.

He argued that the economy is currently struggling as a result of some global crisis and that it there is a need for the people of Ghana to support the government to deliver a better life.

Comparatively, he said the NPP government had done very well in managing the economy but added that they will do more.

