Bawumia has served well; he will also be served - Abu Jinapor

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor says Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has diligently served as Vice President and deserves to be served accordingly.

The Minister made these remarks when he accompanied the Vice President on his visit to the Jakpa Palace at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality in the Savannah Region.



Vice President Dr Bawumia’s visit was to thank the King of Gonja, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I for showing Bawumia love, sympathy and also commiserating with him and his family during the death and funeral rites of his late mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia who died on Monday, September 13, 2021.



Describing the vice president as a humble and dedicated servant of the President, Hon Jinapor expressed confidence that the Vice President will give Gonjaland its due when he is elevated.



“The Vice President has served and Inshallah he would be served too". The whole country has seen that he is a humble and dedicated servant of the President and the good people of Ghana", he reiterated.

He added that the Vice President is more of a brother to Gonjas and the entire Savannah Region and would accordingly apportion to Gonjaland their due pertaining to development when he is elevated.



“Is it not all the people who come from your stomach who serve you. The vice president, I sat in cabinet with him, I worked with him in opposition and I can say without a shred of equivocation that the welfare of Savannah and that of Gonjas and Yagbon continues to be his welfare", Hon. Jinapor intimated.



Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is highly tipped to lead the New Patriotic Party(NPP) into the 2024 General Elections.



He is however expected to face stiff competition from the current Minister of Trade & Business, Alan Kyeremanteng and other party stalwarts who have all expressed interest in contesting for the party’s flagbearership slot