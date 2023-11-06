Bawumia has the characteristics of Mahama – Naa Torshie

Former Tema West Member of Parliament, Irene Naa Torshie Addo

Former Tema West Member of Parliament, Irene Naa Torshie Addo has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the only person who can challenge former President John Mahama in the 2024 election.

Speaking to Journalists the former lawmaker stated that though all the contesting candidates are capable the Vice President stands tall.



“I am rooting for the best man who can challenge John Mahama and retain the seat. Breaking the eight has never been done but it is possible. But the question is, who is it that can challenge John Mahama and let us retain the seat.



“What are the characteristics of John Mahama, the simplest one is that John Mahama has sat in the Jubilee House before. So this is going to be an election of experience and not an election that we are now going to do experiment,” Naa Torshie stated.



She continued: “So you can only, when you have only a year to the man who has also sat in the Jubilee house before. I want to make the point clear that the four men that are contesting are all capable. They are all good men, they are all NPP members but there is only one that can ‘break the 8.’ There is just one man who can stand John Mahama and that is Mahamudu Bawumia.”



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on November 4, 2023 elect a Presidential candidate to lead the party to the 2024 general election.

The primary is being held at all the constituencies across the country.



Contestants in the high stakes election include: Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Addai Francis Nimoh.



In all 204,144 delegates are expected to cast their votes which consist of polling station executives in 38,622 polling stations among others.



A total of 6,272 Electoral Areas Coordinators will also vote in the election, while 12 persons from each of the 27 branches external branches will also cast their ballot.