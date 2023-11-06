Bawumia has the experience, intellect to ‘break the 8’ – Godfred Dame

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed optimism about the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.
The AG believes that Dr Bawumia’s experience and intelligence make him a strong contender to lead the party in its bid to retain power.
He commended the Vice President for his leadership qualities demonstrated throughout his campaign, noting that Dr Bawumia has conducted himself admirably in the political arena.
Dame encouraged party members to rally behind Dr Bawumia.
“Bawumia has the integrity, he has the intellect, he has the experience, and he has the vision to lead the NPP to victory in 2024 and to break the eight. He is the only candidate who can do it,” he said.
- NPP flagbearer contest the most free and fair election in Ghana’s history – George Krobea Asante
- NPP is ungrateful to you, resign and join NDC – C/R NDC tells Ken Agyapong
- Chief of Staff expresses gratitude to running mate advocates
- Bawumia has a realistic chance of winning against NDC - Hamid
- Opare-Ansah escapes 'showdown' at Assin Central during NPP presidential primaries
- Read all related articles