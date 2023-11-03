Bawumia has the support of almost 100% of NPP MPs – Old Tafo MP

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo and a spokesperson for the Campaign of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has shredded into the popular political mantra fear delegates coined by the late general Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sir John.

According to Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Vice President’s campaign has no room for any surprises come November 4 2024.



He argues Dr. Bawumia does not fear delegates but trusts them rather to give him a resounding victory come Saturday.



Speaking to Starr News/GhOne News the Old Tafo MP declared that almost all the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of Parliament have now thrown their weight behind the Vice President.



He further stated that no other candidate in the history of the party has the kind of support Bawumia has for the first time.

“Never in the history of the party has there ever been a near unanimity in support of a candidate during his first attempt. In 1998 when President Kuffuor was contesting at the time it wasn’t his first shot that was his second shot. In 2007 when then Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo was contesting that was also a second shot.



“But in the case of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia this is his first attempt to be the torch bearer of the New Patriotic Party. And there seems to be near unanimity of support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. It tells you that the party knows the kind of leader they want,” Mr. Ekow Assafuah stated.



He continued: “The party is choosing a leader based on the circumstances today. The circumstances of the day means we need Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be able to lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 election.”