Bawumia has turned into a coward – NDC lawyer

Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has described the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as a coward who is running from his own shadows.

He says it is becoming difficult to accept how the Vice President has failed to comment on the worsening economy, particularly the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy, also known as E-levy.



Speaking on TV3‘s New Day on Tuesday, March 15, the private legal practitioner said the country is now on “autopilot” as the crises are sinking deep.



For him, one person has to be blamed and it is the Vice President, who doubles as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team.



“As for the word ‘e-levy’, he has completely banished it. It is a taboo [to him],” Mr. Tameklo observed.



Since the brouhaha over the e-levy, Dr. Bawumia has been challenged by his opponents to state his position on the controversial levy, having in the past condemned any attempt to tax electronic transactions.

But he has not been heard of on the subject matter. This, the NDC legal team member, considers cowardice.



“I never knew that he was a coward,” lawyer Tameklo insisted.



“[This is] because he does not have the courage to confront the people of this country with the very narrative that he parroted about.”



He added that “the Vice President being a coward is beyond doubt”.



But a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Onuawonto Bissue, who is also the Western Region Secretary for the party, said the Vice President does not come out to comment on issues just like any other.

He stressed that Dr. Bawumia’s comments are based on in-depth research.



He, therefore, insisted that if Dr. Bawumia will come out, his pronouncement would be based on thorough research.



