Bawumia honours pledge to former NPP Parliamentary Candidate who snatched Mion seat

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has honoured his promise of making Samuel Negin Kwasi Mahama, a former parliamentary candidate in the Mion Constituency of the Northern Region for his contributions in winning the seat for the NPP.

Dr Bawumia in the run-up to the 2020 elections, visited the community of the Mahama Negin Samuel and urged him to ensure that his people rallied solidly behind the party’s candidate Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba to snatch the seat from the NDC.



He disclosed that he would be rewarded with the position of DCE in return and subsequently, he was named after the party won the seat after garnering 21,552 votes representing 59.08% as against 14,158 votes representing 38.81% for the incumbent and National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Mohammed Abdul-Aziz.

Following the release of the MMDCEs list, Mahama Negin Samuel has been named DCE Nominee for Mion District with residents hailing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for making do to his promise.



A resident who is also a party member wrote” Thanks to the vice president H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, my MP Hon Ayaba Abdul-Aziz Musah and Chairman Samba for the wise counselling. To my lieutenant General Mohammed Yahuza you remain the ‘Rock of Gibraltar’To the #Jah_guide crew, supporters, sympathizers and well-wishers, thank you for believing in me. Let’s continue to trust the process. We have a story to tell one day.”