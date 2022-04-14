Bawumia hosts 14 best BECE students from Afigya Kwabre North, commends MP for hard work

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Collins Adomako-Mensah with the students

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commended some fourteen Senior High School entrants in the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency of the Ashanti Region for exhibiting academic excellence in the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The Vice President, after interacting with the students at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, April 15, 2022 expressed conviction that the students will grow to play crucial roles in the development of the country.



Dr Bawumia in a Facebook post praised the students for their feat and urge them not to rest on their laurels.



He paid special tribute to the Member of Parliament for the area, Collins Adomako-Mensah for being an industrious and self-less leader.



“I welcomed to the Jubilee House, BECE students from the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency led by their member of Parliament, the hardworking and people-centered Hon. Collins Adomako Mensah. The 14 young students represent the students with best aggregates from the just released BECE results.



“It was pleasing to interact with these future leaders and share life and school experiences together. I know they are already on the path of success and pray that their life aspirations and dreams come through,” he stated.

Speaking on the performance of the students in an interview with Wontumi FM, Collins Adomkao-Mensah indicated that the impressive result churned out by the student is due to some measures he instituted.



He said education forms a key part of his administration and will commit resources to improve education in the constituency.



“Education is key on my agenda. I have introduced a number of interventions since I became an MP. One of the key things was to get quality results was to organize examiners to take the children through answering questions.



“Our aim is to improve the result every year and I believe this will be a motivation to those in the final year of JHS in the constituency,” he said.



He also expressed appreciation to the Vice President for hosting the students, noting that the experience will inspire and motivate them in their academic journey.