2
Menu
News

Bawumia in Kenya for swearing-in of president-elect William Ruto

Bawumia Travel Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is in Nairobi, Kenya to represent Ghana at the swearing-in of William Samoei Arap Ruto, President-elect of Kenya.

William Ruto will be sworn in on September 13, 2022, at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani in Nairobi

William Ruto was elected president after he polled 50.5% against his contender, Raila Odinga who polled 48.8%.

He will be the country's fifth president when sworn in on Tuesday.

Vice President Bawumia will be accompanied by the 2nd Lady, Samira Bawumia, Thomas Mbomba, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and other Senior government officials.

He is expected back in Accra on Wednesday, September 14.

Meanwhile, over 20 Heads of State and 2,500 VIPs have confirmed attendance at President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony, Kenyan officials have confirmed.

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II