0
Menu
News

Bawumia inaugurates new Ghana AIDS Commission Board

Bawumia Mahamudu Vice President of Ghana , Mahamudu Bawumia

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, 3 March 2022 inaugurated the new Governing Board of the Ghana AIDS Commission.

He charged the new Board to ensure that the strategic goals of the National HIV and AIDS Plan 2021-2025 are achieved in line with the Sustainable Development Goals’ target of ending AIDS by 2030.

Dr. Bawumia also urged the Board to keep its focus on achieving the goal and objectives of the strategic plan, strengthen mechanisms for monitoring and evaluation, effective tracking of performance and accountability, and adhere to the principle of leaving no one behind.

While pledging the government’s commitment to increasing domestic resources to meet the funding demands of the national HIV AIDS program through the National HIV and AIDS Fund, the Vice President urged the new Board to continue with efforts by the previous Board to work with the Minister for Finance and submit to Cabinet, the necessary modalities to ensure that HIV financing becomes a shared responsibility with, industries whose activities create conditions for the spread of HIV.

View his Timepath below:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia
E-Levy: NDC boots out Ibn Chambas over ‘consensus’ agenda
Abdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC for top post at UDS