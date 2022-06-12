1
Bawumia inspects works on Misio-Wuyima bridge, 9.5km road

Bawumia 2 Kn Inspecting of ongoing works by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

As part of his visit to the North East Region, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, spent time inspecting ongoing works on the 9.5km road linking Misio and Wuyima in the Mamprugu Moaduri district as well as the 210-meter bridge linking Misio to Wuyima.

When completed, this will shorten the three and half-hour drive time from Walewale to Yagaba to 40 minutes and also make it possible for commuters to travel from Walewale to Wa without going through Bolgatanga.

“It would also open up the vast agricultural potential of the area,” dr Bawumia said.

The substructures of the bridge are complete and the metal layovers will be latched after the rainy season.

According to Dr Bawumia, this is the first time after independence that any government is attempting to fix this bridge.

