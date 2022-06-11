Bawumia is Ghana’s most important human resource for the next 20 years – Okoe-Boye asserts

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Okoe Boye details government loan projects

May inflation hit 27.6 percent



Government blames Covid-19 for economic downturn



Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has heaped praises on the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over his ‘remarkable’ achievement over the years.



Enumerating a number of projects ranging from the construction of the Obetsebi flyover to the works being done on the University of Ghana Sports Stadium under the Vice President’s tenure, Dr. Okoe-Boye said, Dr. Bawumia is a valuable human resource to the country in the ensuing twenty (20) years.



Speaking on Metro TV’s June 9 edition of ‘Good Morning Ghana’, the former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament indicated that the enumerated projects were evidence of what the government has used the loans it contracted for.

“The single most important human resource we have in this country going into the next 20 years is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the practice and the history is there to show.



“We were told in this country that where’s all the loan…where’s all the money you borrowed. We don’t know what you have done with it.



“The man [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] spoke for 2 hours 45 minutes and since then, I haven’t heard anybody ask me questions.



“He showed all the loans, the projects…Obetsebi the flyover is taking shape. In the next 6 months, I will not be surprised if we start to open it. That is a loan [project].



“If you pass through Spintex Palace…those who use the Spintex, they can see the works going on. That is a loan [project]. When you go to Legon, you see the stadium coming up. That stadium was asleep under JM[John Mahama]. It’s woken up,” Dr. Okoe Boye said.

He added that “as for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his prowess and potential and what he can deliver, his output is huge!”.



On the subject of inflation, Dr. Okoe-Boye absolved the vice president from blame stressing that it was a result of the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Ghana Statistical Service said Ghana's inflation rate for May this year reached 27.6 percent from an earlier 23.6 percent recorded in April.



It is the highest in about 18 years.



The hike was attributed to food and transportation costs.