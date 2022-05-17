Bawumia is NPP’s best bet for election 2024, he will make ‘Ghana a paradise on earth’ - PC Appiah-Ofori

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and former MP for the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa constituency, PC Appiah-Ofori has thrown his weight behind the election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the party ahead of 2024 elections.



According to him, he prefers Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leads the party as he will be able to make Ghana a paradise on earth.



He explained that aside from being the one to give the NPP the best chance to win the 2024 general elections, his expertise in financial management will make him put things right in the country.



“I prefer Dr Bawumia to come again or to come and continue. Why am I saying this? Look at the background of Bawumia, he was in the Bank of Ghana and that’s where he was lucky. He is an expert in financial management and when he comes into an executive position, he’ll put things right. And at the end of the day, Ghana will be a paradise on earth.” Asaaseradio.com quoted PC Appiah-Ofori.

He added that Dr Bawumia will be able to raise enough money for the country as he will prevent or reduce corruption.



“Because of his records; everybody knows that when Bawumia becomes the chief executive of the country, not subordinate to somebody, he’ll put things right in financial management. Managing the [country’s] finances very well, preventing or reducing corruption and saving money for the benefit of this country. Ghana will raise enough money for development, we need money to develop the country,” the former lawmaker said.



Meanwhile, the general secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has said time for a national decision for NPP presidential race is not yet due.



“The time for national decision for our [NPP] presidential race is not yet due. It’ll be due sometime in 2023 thereabouts. So, any discussion is to improve on what needs to be done so, it is no decision whatsoever. So, with the school of thought that ‘oh why don’t you have an Alan-Bawumia ticket?’ Others can suggest ‘why don’t you have John Boadu-Bawumia ticket?’ These are suggestions that are open for discussions, others will also not agree.”



