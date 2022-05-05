Bawumia is NPP’s best bet to break the eight - Albert Kraku

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema Metropolis, Mr. Albert Kraku, has advised the NPP not to “unnecessarily complicate simplicity” in the matter of who leads the party in the 2024 elections.

In a write-up, Mr. Kraku says that the choice for the party’s next flagbearer is obvious.



“His Excellency Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia is obviously the man who is next in line for the presidential ticket of our great party. To think and choose otherwise is to unnecessarily complicate simplicity,” he wrote.



According to him, “Dr. Bawumia has the cachet, the clout and the sellable track record to be the next face of the party after President Nana Akufo-Addo has completed his stewardship in 2024.”



The NPP is seen by many as finding itself at the crossroads as it faces the difficult task of choosing its next flagbearer and party leader after president Akufo-Addo completes a second term and naturally steps down as party leader after 16 years.



Leading contenders for the mantle are Vice President Bawumia and Trade Minister, Mr. Alan Kyeremanten, with Dr. Bawumia’s claim to relevance being that he partnered president Akufo-Addo to move the party from opposition to power while for Mr. Alan Kyeremanten, his main claim to relevance is seen as his tribal background as an Ashanti, with the Ashanti Region being the most important stronghold of the NPP.



Mr. Kraku, who is currently the Special Assistant to the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has been openly campaigning for Dr. Bawumia with a suggestion that if the NPP must play the tribal card, then it should play it intelligently.

“Over the years, there has been a stereotype of our party as an Akan-centric party with most of its leaders coming from Akan land. A Bawumia flagbearership presents us the opportunity to smash the stereotype,” Albert Kraku wrote.



Then in the matter of track record, he pointed out that Dr. Bawumia is now the face of digitalization while “none of the other persons whose names have come up for the presidential ticket have anything really going for them.



“Whether it is Mr. Alan Kyeremanten or Dr. Owusu Afriyie, there is no personality whose name resonates like Dr. Bawumia. As a party, I feel that fate itself has given us a direction and all we have to do is follow it,” he wrote.



Mr. Kraku was however all gung-ho about the suggestion that Dr. Bawumia and Alan should be paired on the next presidential ticket.



“I am all for it but I think that the proper order will be to make Bawumia the flagbearer and Alan his running mate.”