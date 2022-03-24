Bawumia is a dishonest failure - NDC N/R vice chairman descends on Veep

Alhaji Hassan Rufai and Dr Bawumia

The northern regional 1st vice chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Hassan Rufai, known as Vellim has chastised the vice president of the republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia over the current hardship in the country, saying Dr. Bawumia aided his boss, when the latter was making what he described as "mouthwatering promises" to the good people if Ghana before.

According to chairman Vellim, Dr. Bawumia in opposition lambasted the erstwhile John Mahama government with regards to borrowing but has led the Nana Addo led government's economic management team on a borrowing spree, leading to a near-collapsed of the economy.



Alhaji Velim, who was speaking to the media in the region last week used the opportunity to talk about the high prices of goods and services on the various markets across the length and breath in the country.



"Today look at prices of food stuffs in our markets. It has become difficult for landlords to buy a bag of maize to feed their households. Even the price of cowpea, which was seemed to be less has increased. Where do we think the country is going to", he said.



"Was he not the same person crying teachers are suffering. Nurses are suffering. Students are suffering?", he asked.

The vice chairman concluded that Dr. Bawumia has failed Ghanaians and the NPP, and should not be given the opportunity to lead the party going into the 2024 elections.



Former Deputy Finance Minister under the erstwhile J.E.A Mills administration, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, recently faulted the governing NPP for the worsening economic situation in the country.



He told Citi TV's Umaru Sanda Amadu that the Akufo-Addo administration has failed to turn around the economy as promised in the build-up to the 2016 election because it lied its way into power.