Bawumia is a friend of the church – General Secretary of the Christian Council

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev Dr Cyril Fayose, has praised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his cordial relations with practitioners of all religions in the country, despite being a strong member of the Muslim faith.

Rev Dr Fayose says he is sometimes “confused” when attempting to place the Vice President in a religious bracket due to his appreciation, acceptance and relationship with all, especially the Christian community.



“Sometimes I get confused, whether he is a Christian or a Muslim, but whatever the case is he is a friend of the Church,” he declared at an event organized by the Christian Council of Ghana on Tuesday, “And when we invited him to this programme he readily said ‘Yes.’ That shows his love for the Church as well, and for young people.”



The General Secretary of the Christian Council gave these remarks on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the opening ceremony of the Ghana Youth Congress, the precursor to an African Youth Congress to be organized by the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC). It is on the theme ‘Ghana, My Home, My Future'.



Explaining why the Council chose Dr Bawumia as the Guest of Honour, Rev Fayose indicated that the Vice President’s life and beliefs were well-suited for the Congress, which is aimed at engaging Africa’s youth in general, and Ghanaian youth in particular, to build up moral character, explore the opportunities that exist on the continent, and help disabuse their minds about supposed greener pastures elsewhere which lead to illegal migration and avoidable deaths.

“He is a father of many. It means he takes care of many many people, whether young or old. He is one person who believes in Ghana, and believes that Ghana can make it. He believes that Ghana can be our future,” he added.



Addressing the gathering, Vice President Bawumia urged the youth delegates to develop a can-do attitude and take advantage of the many opportunities for training and skill acquisition to position themselves for the possibilities that exist in the fourth industrial revolution.



“To the youths that are here today and all Ghanaian youths, I would encourage you to be open-minded to see the numerous opportunities in this era of globalization in a digitized environment. Only diligent and hardworking youth would be rewarded in this new global economy. Remember, the Sky is no longer your limit, it is now your starting point.”