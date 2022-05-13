12
Menu
News

'Bawumia is a great Veep, he has my total admiration and support' - Chief of Staff

Vice President Bawumia PhD Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is Ghana's first Chief of Staff

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was a former MP

She speaks highly of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in an interview

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, has lauded Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for his dedication and contribution to the vision of President Akufo-Addo's administration.

She described the 'economic whizz-kid' as “a great Vice President" who discharges his work diligently.

“He is the Vice President. He has always been very active,” she said.

The Chief of Staff went on to say that Dr. Bawumia is not a ceremonial Vice President, adding, “he is contributing to realisation of the vision of President Akufo-Addo," Akosua Frema Osei-Opare told the host of Joy FM’s 'Personality Profile', Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The Chief od Staff did not give a streightforward answer when she was asked about her opinion of Vice President taking over from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana.

To her, if the New Patriotic Party’s delegates recognise Dr. Bawumia’s accomplishments, she believes it is up to them to decide whether he is qualified to take over from President Akufo-Addo.

She noted, “certainly as a Vice President, he has my total admiration and support.”

When asked to stick her neck out, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare declined stating that, “I know what you are trying to do. I don’t want John Boadu to sanction me (amid laughter), because the party says that they haven’t opened nomination so we should not say what we don’t have to say.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Related Articles: