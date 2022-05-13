'Bawumia is a great Veep, he has my total admiration and support' - Chief of Staff

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is Ghana's first Chief of Staff

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was a former MP



She speaks highly of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in an interview



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, has lauded Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for his dedication and contribution to the vision of President Akufo-Addo's administration.



She described the 'economic whizz-kid' as “a great Vice President" who discharges his work diligently.



“He is the Vice President. He has always been very active,” she said.

The Chief of Staff went on to say that Dr. Bawumia is not a ceremonial Vice President, adding, “he is contributing to realisation of the vision of President Akufo-Addo," Akosua Frema Osei-Opare told the host of Joy FM’s 'Personality Profile', Thursday, May 12, 2022.



The Chief od Staff did not give a streightforward answer when she was asked about her opinion of Vice President taking over from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana.



To her, if the New Patriotic Party’s delegates recognise Dr. Bawumia’s accomplishments, she believes it is up to them to decide whether he is qualified to take over from President Akufo-Addo.



She noted, “certainly as a Vice President, he has my total admiration and support.”



When asked to stick her neck out, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare declined stating that, “I know what you are trying to do. I don’t want John Boadu to sanction me (amid laughter), because the party says that they haven’t opened nomination so we should not say what we don’t have to say.”