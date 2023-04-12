Bawumia is a lair and has no shame, google his name and a liar will pop up – Tetteh Chaie

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, has taken Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the cleaners over the latter’s claim that the NPP has constructed more roads and created more jobs than any government in Ghana’s history.

He stated that it was not surprising that the Vice President, known to be "a liar is making these false claims”.



"Dr. Bawumia is someone who has no integrity when it comes to speaking the truth,” he said on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline. He entered politics on the basis of lies. His entire personality, attitude, and personality are built on lies. I sometimes wonder if he looks at himself in the mirror. No wonder the NPP is a party that thrives on lies and believes that Ghanaians will accept them as the truth”.



The former MP declared that the assertions by the Vice President have no basis and any data to support them, and he would state it clearly that the record of the late Atta Mills and former President John Dramani Mahama is unbeatable.



Tetteh Chaie said the railway projects the Vice President referenced were started and initiated by the previous NDC government under former President John Dramani Mahama.

"Under this government, the rail lines have collapsed. They have sold the rail lines to their party supporters as scraps. That is what they have done. Dr. Bawumia thinks they can keep peddling lies so they would win power. Those days are over. They can no longer use lies.”



” Let’s talk airports. What exactly have they done? They’ve been in office for seven years and have done nothing. We completed Phase 1 of the Kumasi Airport, Ho Airport, Sunyani, and other locations. I would like you to show me a single airport or seaport that they have built. They have nothing to show for their efforts.



They don’t have any bridges. Dr. Bawumia has no remorse. He lies. If you Google his name, you’ll discover that he’s a liar.”