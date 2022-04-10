'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, clashed with the host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program over his description of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a ‘pathetic liar’.



In a conversation on Bawumia's State of the Economy speech delivered last Thursday, the leader of the communications wing of the NDC accused Bawumia of peddling falsehood in many matters.



He labelled Bawumia a ‘pathetic liar’ who skews facts to suit his narrative and called him out for allegedly promising to build an airport at Cape Coast.

His description of Bawumia as a ‘pathetic liar’ did not sit well with the show host, Osei Bonsu, who urged him to retract the said label.



“This is my program, with the greatest of respect, don’t refer to the Vice President as a pathetic liar," he stated.



Sammy Gyamfi, however, protested and criticized the host of seeking to gag him from airing his views on the matter.



“I will refer to him like that over ten times, so don’t do that, because the more you tell me not to, the more I will say more.



OB replied; “you can disagree with the Vice President but don’t call him a pathetic liar on this platform."

Sammy Gyamfi came back again with a question ‘how do you call a person who lies? Answer my question. Did he say that they were building a harbour at Cape Coast or not?" he quizzed.



Sammy Gyamfi subsequently decried being a victim of disrespect and unfairness by the host.



“This is your platform but when you bring us here, credit us with respect. Don’t act like you are defending the Vice President. You bring us here to speak our opinions and my opinion is that the Vice President is a liar.”



Their exchange continued with the host insisting that Sammy Gyamfi refrains from calling the Vice President a pathetic liar.



In the said lecture, VP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia addressed some of the economic issues facing the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Bawumia cited the COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war and banking sector crisis as key ingredients for the country’s dismal economic performance and spelt out measures government was employing to ease the hardship.



