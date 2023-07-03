Bawumia is a ponzi scheme manager – Bernard Oduro Takyi

Bernard Oduro Takyi (left), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

Chartered economist, Bernard Oduro Takyi, also known as B.O.T, has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the poor performance of Ghana’s economy.

According to him, Dr Bawumia pronounced many economic policies which he said would help resolve the challenges in Ghana when he was in position but today, he seems to be out of ideas.



Speaking in a Class FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Sunday, B.O.T. added that the vice president's failure to apply the same economic policies he propounded when John Dramani Mahama was president shows that he is a ‘fake economist’.



“… if you can’t use your own lectures from your economic perspective in the past to fix the problem of today then you’re a ponzi scheme manager. Let me repeat if you cannot use your own economic lectures, economic theories and paradigms to fix an ailing economy and you are the head of the Economic Management Team, such a person in economics is a ponzi scheme manager.



“… and I am referring to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, he is a typical example of a ponzi scheme manager. In opposition, he made Ghanaians believe that he is an economic wizard, he has all the answers,” he said.



He said that Dr Bawumia nicknamed former President John Dramani Mahama, T.I.O. (The Incompetent One) when the economy wasn’t doing well but under his watch things are worse.



