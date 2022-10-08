34
Bawumia is a strong tree, he'll stand through every storm – Kofi Bentil

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia And Kofi Bentil Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kofi Bentil

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of Imani Africa, has eulogised Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

Bentil, who has been a strong critic of the Vice President and the government at large, described the second gentleman of the land as a strong tree that will stand through every storm.

He noted in a Facebook post with a photo of the Vice President that he [Dr Bawumia] is made of the right stuff.

"The strongest trees are those that bend in the storm but don’t break. You are a strong tree. You will stand through every storm.

"When it’s all done you will wave your leaves and branches in victory when the calm comes after the storm.

"I will be there clapping. I won’t be surprised. I know you’re made of the right stuff.

"Happy Birthday champ. You are blessed. It is clear," Kofi Bentil's October 7 post concluded.



Watch this week's E-Forum below.





