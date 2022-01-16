Bawumia is an ideal flip-flopper who lacks credibility - Tony Aidoo

Dr. Tony Aidoo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Tony Aidoo, Ghana's former ambassador to the Netherlands, has analysed the candidature of the Vice President as the leader of the governing NPP as the party prepares to 'break the eight' in 2024.



According to him, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would have to deal with the crisis of credibility as he aspires to put himself up as the flagbearer of the NPP.



Speaking on Alhaji and Alhaji on Pan African TV, the former Senior Presidential Aide and Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit of the Office of the President from 2009 to 2013 indicated that, Dr. Bawumia has over the years proved himself to be a lair and the electorates would not want to vote for such a candidate.



He described the Vice President as a “flip-flopper”, who is not disciplined and use all kinds of derogatory words on his political opponents.

Dr. Aidoo explained, “the word incompetence which stakes with President John Mahama was coined by Bawumia and over the period, he had made sure that every platform, he makes innuendos towards the competence or incompetence of former President John Mahama.



“And he does it with the most annoying guffaw or belly laugh; It’s amazing. But this is a man who has managed Akufo-Addo’s economic management team since 2017 and it’s full of ideational contradictions.”



He added, “one day he says when the fundamentals are wrong, the exchange rate will expose you, the next day he says when the exchange rate is flatulating, it does not mean fundamentals are wrong. Ei!...‘say what you mean and mean what you say’.



“But this flip-flopper, self-styled or acclaimed to be an economic Wizkid of the NPP is so inconsistent…he is your ideal flip-flopper, he lacks credibility…the so-called econometric analysis he was making were all theoretical; come to the real world, you will find that they cut no eyes, they don’t gel.



“The NDC never took Bawumia on to expose the shallow depth of his economic trick knowledge,” Dr. Tony Aidoo stressed.



