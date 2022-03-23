Bawumia is around, call or whatsApp him and he'll respond - Nana Akomea mocks Mahama

Nana Akomea

STC Boss, Nana Akomea, has fired shots at former President John Dramani Mahama for ridiculing the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Political pundits have questioned the loud silence of Vice President Dr. Bawumia following the current economic challenges facing the country and adding his voice to the calls on Dr. Bawumia to appear from his seeming hideouts, Mr. Mahama stressed; “Daily price increases, fuel price adjustments and a nose-diving currency which has rather arrested the person who said he will arrest it. The dollar has rather arrested him. So we are looking for him we can’t find him. We will ask the IGP if he has the key so that we could find where our Vice President was.”



"The dollar has rather arrested him, and so we are looking for him. We can’t find him", former President John Mahama mocked the Veep while speaking at the launch of a mobile app for the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) at the University for Professional Studies in Accra on Monday.



Responding to the former President during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Akomea disclosed the Veep's whereabouts stating emphatically that "Bawumia is not running away. He is here. He is still the Head of the Economic Management team".



He further showed him (Mahama) the way to reach Dr. Bawumia.



" . . President Mahama will find him if he is looking for him. He should call him or send him Whatsapp. Bawumia will give him a response," he said.

Nana Akomea also retaliated with Ex-President Mahama's mockery by making reference to what he termed as the worst track record of a President ever in Ghana.



He asked Mr. Mahama to pinpoint a specific intervention he made during his tenure as Vice President and subsequently President that could match the Akufo-Addo government's NABCo which, to him, has seen to the recruitment of at least 100,000 youths in Ghana.



He also juxtaposed the government's free SHS and education structures to that of the former President Mahama's era, emphasizing the results of the good works of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration are very "clear. The first batch of free SHS in 2020 and then the first batch of double track which came in 2021, their results were the best in West Africa".



Nana Akomea advised Mr. John Mahama to stop deceitful schemes stating, ''If you want to brag that you can do something, we won't accept that because we've given you a chance before. So, you can't decieve us no more''.