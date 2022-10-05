Bawumia is clean and decorous; you can't smear him with dirt - Opare Ansah to NPP internal saboteurs

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency, Hon. Frederick Opare Ansah has described as desperate propaganda an attempt by some faceless people to misrepresent Dr. Bawumia's engagements during his working tour of some parts of the north this week.

During his tour, which took him to the Northern and North East Regions between Sunday, October 2 to Wednesday, October 5, the Vice President paid courtesy calls on traditional rulers and inspected a number of ongoing Government projects, including Agenda 111 District hospitals.



The Vice President also met with the party faithful, who he thanked for their continuous support to the government and urged them to, in spite of the current economic challenges, be proud of the NPP Government's achievements in various sectors, which he listed to them.



However, some people, who the Hon Opare Ansah says are internal party saboteurs, are, throgh social media, propaganda, spreading falsehood about the Vice President's tour.



It is these claims Hon Opare Ansah, who was a member the Vice President's delegation for the tour, has completely rubbished as "desperate propaganda" by people he adds, desire to lead the party in 2024 and see the Vice President as a threat.



Speaking to Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme from the north on Wednesday after, Hon. Opare Ansah said even those behind the propaganda know very well how decent and decorous a politician Dr. Bawumia is.



"Everybody knows Dr. Bawumia is a decent and a decorous politician who speaks to issues and doesn't insult," said Opare Hammond.

"From 2007 when he emerged on the national scale, 2012, 2016 and 2020, Dr. Bawumia has been meeting people, and he has also been campaigning with the President. Have you ever heard he has said something indecent before?"



"I sat in all the meetings throughout the tour and nothing like that happened. All that these desperate people are putting through propaganda, artworks and articles on social media are coming from our own NPP brothers, who support some other people who intend to lead the party.



Opare Ansah described the Vice President's tour of the North as very successful, as it gave him the opportunity to "inspect on-going projects, re-assure Chiefs and people of the north of government's commitment to completing these projects, as well as provided opportunities for our party to interact with the Vice President on government's development efforts, as he also thanked the party for their support to him over the years to partner President Akufo-Addo both as a running mate and as Vice President."



The Suhum MP had some words of advice to internal NPP members who specialise in deliberately smearing their opponents with dirt to desist from that, as it is detrimental to the overall interest of the NPP party.



"Let us stop such dirty politics because it is not healthy," he said.



"We will finish the internal contest and face the NDC. In the past, some of these people said many things against Nana Akufo-Addo in 2007 and after our internal contest, the NDC used these lies against our candidate.

"My advice to my NPP brothers is that we should have a healthy contest devoid of insults, lies and fabrications so that when you meet your brother in the future you can comfortably look him in the face and say this is my brother.



"There is no iota of truth in their desperate propaganda



You can't deliberately throw dirt on your brother and turn around and accuse him of being dirty."



Dr. Bawumia's delegation to the North included: the Minister of Interior Hon. Ambrose Dery, Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif, a number of Deputy Ministers, CEOs of State Agencies including immediate past National Organiser of NPP Sammy Awuku, Presidential Advisor on Health Dr. Nsia Asare, a number MPs from various regions, party executives and stalwarts of the NPP, including Chairman Odeneho COKA.