Bawumia is just government's ‘poster boy’, nobody listens to him – Afrifa Mensah alleges

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ofori-Atta shuts Bawumia down, Afrifa-Mensah alleges

Ghana is seeking for an IMF bailout



Other ministers blame Ofori-Atta for Ghana’s challenges - Okatakyie



Broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has alleged that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has been relegated to the background as the head of Ghana’s Economic Management team.



According to him, the views of the vice president are no longer respected by the top hierarchy of the government.



Okatakyie, who made these remarks during his Abranaaso show on TV XYZ, monitored by GhanaWeb, also alleged that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta sometimes shuts down Dr Bawumia during meetings.



"When they are meeting and Bawumia raises issues, Ken Ofori-Atta tells him to keep quiet and 'stop that thing'. From an insider report ... Ken Ofori-Atta is the person destroying Nana Addo's government. As for Dr Bawumia they treated him like a poster boy, he is regarded as a 'John' so his opinion does not count – they have taken him out,” he said in Twi.

Also, the journalist said that his sources in the government tell him that all the other ministers of state do not like Ofori-Atta and blame him for the current economic challenge in the country.



Afrifa-Mensah made these remarks while reacting to an order by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Friday, July 1, 2022, the finance minister was instructed by the president to seek IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



Watch Okatakyie in the video below:







IB/WA