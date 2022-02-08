Bawumia is not corrupt, all his boys are hungry – Atubiga claims

Atubiga fails in NDC flagbearership race

Atubiga resigns from NDC to form his party



A lot of Bawumia’s boys are my close friends, says Atubiga



One-time flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Stephen Atubiga, has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawunia is not one to associate corruption with.



Speaking on pro-New Patriotic Party Wontumi TV, Atubiga said he can bear testimony to the vice president’s incorruptibility.



He noted that as a person who is friends with a lot of Dr Bawumia’s aides, he sees how people around the vice president are not living lavishly despite being in power.

“Dr Bawumia is not corrupt. The boys he suffered with in the past are all hungry. They are all my close friends. He appreciates their contribution towards his success as a running mate and vice president. But he is not the person that will spoon-feed you. He will rather motivate you to work for success,” he noted.



A former communication member of the NDC, Stephen Atubiga in 2021 formally resigned from the party to form his own political party.



Now leading the Social Democratic Party, Atubiga has on several occasions launched attacks against his former party and its 2020 flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.



Watch video below:



