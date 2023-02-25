Bawumia is not corrupt, entrust Ghana into his hands – Alhaji Ali Suraj

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Former deputy organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) USA branch, Alhaji Ali Suraj has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawunia is not one to associate corruption with.

He claims that the vice president, who is officially a contender for the NPP's flagbearership race is one of the most honest men, to whom the affairs of the nation may be entrusted.



He argued that Bawumia has served as the NPP's running mate for two consecutive elections, which is sufficient justification for delegates to consider him to lead the elephant party to victory in the 2024 national elections.



“Bawumia has said that he is coming for all Ghanaians and not individuals. We’re all one, Alan or Bawumia they are all NPP people. I support Bawumia, I was the first to declare for Bawumia in this country for the record.



“But I’m telling you that Bawumia is coming because he is capable, Bawumia is coming because he’s honest, Bawumia is coming because he’s corruption-free, Bawumia is coming because he’s coming to serve the people of Ghana.



“When you look at his credibility in the party, you will realize that someone who was deputy Bank of Ghana governor…if it was supposed to be someone else, I’m not sure the person will take the risk that Bawumia took.



“So, if you sit somewhere and claim that Bawumia is not an NPP member, then I don’t understand because according to the party, if you join, you become a qualified member after the next five years.

“When did he join? If they claim 2007, from 2007 till now, how many years now? By now he qualifies as a member of the council of elders.



“It shows that Bawumia knows the party, the grassroots and all the ups and downs of the party…he’s also someone who has integrity in decision-making,” he said.



Bawumia’s spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako recently announced that his boss will contest when nominations open for the party’s primaries.







AM/SARA