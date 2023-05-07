Bawumia is not fit to be president – KNUST Lecturer

Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng (left), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

A senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has said that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia does not have what it takes to be president of Ghana.

According to Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia does not have the required knowledge and competence to govern the country.



Dr Amakye Boateng, who made these remarks in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, on Wednesday, monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the vice president is now one of the leading contenders in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries because the party has no tradition for determining its next leader.



“There is no tradition in the NPP which dictates who should be the party’s leader. Otherwise, there would not have been so much noise about Dr Bawumia’s candidature.



“Dr Bawumia might have been a member of the party for a while but the fact of the matter is that he does not have the competencies or knowledge to run the country.



“The fact that Bawumia has become so projected and is seen as the next president of Ghana is a demonstration that the NPP has not got any established strong political traditions that leads to succession,” he said in Twi.



The academic added that it is the bad politics in the NPP that led to the bad governance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Meanwhile, the vice president is reported to have arrived in his hometown of Walewale on Saturday, May 6, 2023.



He arrived in the company of the Member of Parliament for the area, Hajia Zuweira Lariba Abudu, and was met with polling station executives.



GhanaWeb has picked indications that as part of his engagements scheduled for today, Bawumia is expected to formally announce his candidature for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership contest.



Bawumia's bid has all but been confirmed in recent weeks after he made a cryptic post "IT IS POSSIBLE," and more recently a confirmation by some Majority MPs that he had formally told them about his dream.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



Watch the interview below:





Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:











IB/OGB