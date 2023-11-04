Bawumia is our best bet for 2024 – Aide to Majority Leader

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Special aide to Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Richard Agyemang, says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the most competent, diligent, dedicated, and qualified candidate to represent the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 presidential election.

He said that of all the candidates contesting the presidential primaries, Dr. Bawumia is the only one who represents hope and can transform this country.



“Dr. Bawumia represents hope. He is someone who can help transform Ghana. He is the one who can help the NPP break the 8-year jinx. He is the one who can help transform the country and increase the fortunes of the NPP," he submitted.



According to him, it was for this reason that Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu declared his support for him.



He noted that 132 MPs out of the 137 on the side of the Majority Caucus have declared their support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He disclosed that constituents in the constituencies have expressed their desire to vote for the vice president.



Mr. Richard Agyemang asserted that if the NPP is looking for a candidate who understands the challenges confronting the country and how best to address them, it is Dr. Bawumia, and the majority is well aware that the Vice President is capable.

He said the majority leader understands the capabilities of all the candidates and knows for a fact that Dr. Bawumia is more than capable of managing the country.



Over 200,000 delegates of the NPP are expected to vote in the November 4, 2023, presidential primaries.



Four aspirants are currently vying to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the crucial contest.



The four aspirants in the race are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.